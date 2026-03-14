Woman held under preventive detention for drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has detained a 41-year-old alleged drug trafficker under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sonia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was detained following a preventive detention order issued by the competent authority under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act on February 26, police said.

Sonia is a habitual offender with a criminal history dating back to 2009. She has been involved in at least eight criminal cases related to excise violations and narcotics trafficking.

The detention was carried out as part of a crackdown on organised drug trafficking networks in the national capital, the police said, adding that she has been lodged in Tihar jail in compliance with the detention order. According to the police, Sonia’s involvement in narcotics trafficking came to light in 2023 when she was identified as the source of supply in a case registered at Uttam Nagar police station under the NDPS Act.

In that case, a man, Ramniwas, was arrested with 1.41 kg of marijuana and Rs 5,960 cash. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the contraband had been sourced from Sonia. Police said Sonia was arrested again in 2025 in an NDPS case after an accused claimed he sold ganja on her directions. Authorities later issued a preventive detention order to curb her

alleged drug trafficking.