Woman held in fake IPS case was arrested in 2019 for posing as IFS officer

Gurugram: The woman arrested last week for allegedly posing as an IPS officer was also arrested in 2019 when she had posed as an officer in the Indian Foreign Service, police said on Monday. The woman in her 30s, identified as Meerut native Joya Khan, allegedly posed as an IPS officer, sought a police escort and even threatened personnel at a checkpoint.

The accused used a voice changing app on her mobile phone to call the Manesar police station SHO. As a result, a relevant section of the IT Act was added in the FIR, the

police said.