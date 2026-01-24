Woman held for using forged embassy number plate on car

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a woman for using a forged foreign embassy number plate on an Innova car and repeatedly moving through embassy zones and other high-security areas ahead of Republic Day celebrations.



The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch received an anonymous tip-off about the woman’s suspicious movements. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the arrest was made on January 15 after police detected a private vehicle masquerading as a foreign diplomatic car.

A Crime Branch team intercepted the woman in the Vasant Vihar area of New Delhi. The Innova she was driving was found to be bearing a forged number plate resembling that of a foreign diplomatic mission. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered another embassy-style forged number plate, immediately raising concerns about the intent behind the impersonation.

Police sources said the suspect was tracked after secret information suggested she had been visiting several embassies and moving unchecked through sensitive diplomatic and high-security areas. Based on the inputs, a trap was laid in B Block, Vasant Vihar, where the vehicle was found parked.

When the woman approached, unlocked the car and attempted to drive away, she was stopped and questioned. She claimed the vehicle was diplomatic but failed to produce any valid ownership or registration documents.

During sustained interrogation at the Crime Branch office, the woman admitted to using forged embassy number plates to evade police checks and gain easy access to restricted zones. She told investigators that she had purchased the Innova from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but did not transfer or register the vehicle in her own name.

After the embassy filed a complaint against her at the Chanakyapuri police station, she allegedly removed the original number plates and arranged forged ones resembling diplomatic registration numbers.

Investigators suspect the forged plates were used to impersonate an embassy official and mislead authorities. The Assam resident has been remanded to six days’ custody, her phone seized, and the case is being probed with heightened sensitivity ahead of Republic Day.