Woman held for theft of gold chain worth Rs 3.50L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a woman accused of stealing a gold chain valued at about Rs 3.50 lakh from a temple in Vasant Gaon. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Vasant Vihar Police Station. According to the Police, the incident occurred when the victim was visiting a temple in Vasant Gaon. The case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC at the Vasant Vihar Police Station.



Led by Inspector Girish Chandra, the police made the arrest on Saturday, following a tip-off about the suspect’s location near Khanpur T-Point, Ambedkar Nagar.

The stolen jewelry, a gold chain adorned with multiple lockets and beads, was recovered from the possession of the accused, a resident of Madangir, Delhi. During interrogation, she confessed to targeting women at religious sites and admitted to her involvement in the theft on Tuesday.

Intensified efforts by the team of the Delhi Police to address a series of thefts at religious places led to a fruitful operation. The team employed various investigative techniques including surveillance and informant tips. The accused has a criminal record, including previous charges under the Delhi Excise Act and other theft-related offenses.