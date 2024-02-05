Woman held for stealing jewellery, cash from mother’s house: Police

New Delhi: Police here have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her mother’s house, an act that she committed due to financial distress and “lack of love” from her mother, an officer said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the police got a complaint on January 30 regarding a theft in a house in Uttam Nagar. The complainant told police that a burqa-clad woman entered her house at 2 pm, stole gold and silver jewellery as well as cash amounting to Rs 25,000 and left at 2.30 pm. The officer said an FIR under section 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe launched by multiple teams. The team from the anti-burglary cell checked the CCTV footage and analysed the crime scene.

“We found that there was no forced entry into the house by the suspect, neither the door of the almirah was broken,” the DCP said.

He said a woman wearing a black burqa was seen entering the house. The team subsequently zeroed in on the complainant’s daughter and arrested her, the officer said, adding that the stolen jewellery has also been recovered.

“She confessed to her crime and told police that her mother loves her younger daughter more than her and that she had some financial burden and hence, she hatched the conspiracy,” the officer said. He said the accused stole her sister’s jewellery.

“In January, the accused asked her mother to help her to relocate her house from the Mohan Garden area to Uttam Nagar. On January 30, she cleverly stole the keys to her mother’s house when she was packing her goods. She went to a public toilet, where she changed her clothes, and went to her mother’s house. Later, she also expressed grief about the theft,” the DCP said.