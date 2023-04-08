Woman held for killing bizman whose body was found in a hotel

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has solved the murder case of a Delhi-based businessman whose body was found in a hotel in the Safdarjung area on March 31. Police have arrested a woman on the charge of murder, officials said on Friday.



The accused woman has been identified as Usha aka Anjali aka Nikki aka Nikita(29), a resident of Panipat, Haryana. The woman, along with one of her accomplices, had murdered him with the intention of looting.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on March 31, the Safdarganj police station had received information that a man was lying dead in a hotel room. When the police reached the spot and investigated, blood was coming out of the mouth of the victim and a note was found lying near him on which it was written: “You are a nice person, sorry sorry sorry, I had too much compulsion to do this to you. Extremely sorry man.”

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sethi, a resident of Mayur Vihar. Adding further Yadav said, during the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak Sethi had come to a hotel on March 30 at 8:30 pm with a woman and the woman had left the hotel at around 12:30 am in her car. “Several teams of Crime Branch were deployed to solve the case. The police team started an investigation based on all technical and manual surveillance.

“On further investigation, the Aadhaar card of a woman named Anjali was found but it turned out fake. The investigating team analysed Deepak’s mobile and the team suspected some numbers. The ID from through which the mobile number was taken also turned out to be fake. Later, it was found that one mobile number was recharged on March 23 somewhere in Santgarh, Delhi,” the official mentioned.

“Our police team reached Santgarh and traced the shop from where the suspected mobile phone was recharged. It was found that the number was recharged by a Nigerian national named Chide. When he was questioned, he told that the phone belonged to Nikki aka Sunita, who was a friend of his live-in partner Madhumita but he did not know about Nikita. The police found out Nikita’s number from those numbers and the team raided at New Housing Board society in Panipat and arrested Usha aka Anjali aka Nikki aka Nikita, Yadav said.