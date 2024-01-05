Woman held for kidnapping newborn girl from hospital

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn girl from a hospital in Rohini here, police said on Friday.



The kidnapped infant was safely handed over to her parents, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, said a 19-year-old woman reported on Wednesday that her newborn baby was kidnapped from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital by an unknown woman.

“An FIR was registered and a search operation was launched,” he added. A team was formed and more than 500 CCTV footage of possible routes in the vicinity were analysed, police said. The DCP said that a woman was seen boarding a red colour e-rickshaw with the kidnapped child in one of the CCTV footage at the Rohini West Metro Station. “The team traced the e-rickshaw driver and examined him,” he added.

The DCP said that the e-rickshaw driver had dropped the woman near the main gate of the ESI Hospital in Rohini Sector-15. “The police also came to know that the woman interacted with two persons in front of the DTC depot,” he added.

The officer further said that the police traced them and got to know that the woman used their mobile phone to call her family. “We later arrested the woman and the kidnapped girl was recovered from her possession,” he added.