Woman held for forcibly removing boy from elevator

NOIDA: The Noida police have detained a woman for allegedly assaulting a minor boy after he objected to her bringing an untethered pet dog into a lift at a residential complex in Greater Noida.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the 12th Avenue Society of Gaur City 2 and gained attention after CCTV footage went viral

on social media.

The video shows the woman entering the lift with her dog while the boy protests. Instead of addressing his concerns, she is seen forcibly pulling him out of the lift.

Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy confirmed the case and the woman’s detention. The footage sparked outrage, with residents demanding strict action.

A local noted the boy was frightened, while another called it “deeply concerning” and unacceptable. Authorities assured an ongoing investigation, with appropriate legal proceedings to follow.