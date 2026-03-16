Woman held for duping man of ₹20,000: Police

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of arranging an easy loan through a social media platform, police said on Sunday. The accused, Satvinder Kaur, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, allegedly contacted the complainant with a fake loan offer and asked him to pay a processing fee in advance. After negotiations, the victim transferred Rs 20,000, but she stopped responding and did not arrange the promised loan.

Police traced the money to Kaur’s bank account and arrested her following technical investigation. The cheated amount and the mobile phone used in the fraud were recovered. Further investigation is underway. mpost