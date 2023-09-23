Woman held for attacking daughter-in-law with acid

New Delhi: A 49-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking her daughter-in-law with acid in their house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, police said.

Anjali allegedly attacked her 22-year-old daughter-in-law with acid on Wednesday. The woman suffered 25 per cent burn injuries and is currently hospitalised, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in their house in New Usmanpur here, where the victim lives on the second floor and her in-laws reside on the ground floor, Deputy

Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The victim has been married for the past two years and has a six-month-old daughter, he added.

Anjali had filed a suit for eviction against her daughter-in-law in Karkardooma Court, Tirkey said.

On Wednesday, both parties attended a court hearing on the matter. After returning to their house, Anjali, in a fit of rage, attacked her daughter-in-law and poured acid on her, he added.

The woman’s in-laws, including the accused, fled after the incident and took shelter at an acquaintance’s house in the Sant Nagar area of Burari, from where Anjali was arrested on Friday, the police said.

The 22-year-old victim was rushed to the JPC Hospital from where she was referred

to the LNJP Hospital and is still being treated for acid burns, the DCP said.

Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326A (causing grievous hurt by use of acid), and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at New Usmanpur police station, he added.

The case is under investigation and more arrests are likely in the case, the DCP said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the police on Thursday seeking an action-taken report on the matter, along with a copy of the FIR.