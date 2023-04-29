Woman hacked to death by husband in South Delhi

New Delhi: A 55-year-old property dealer here in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe and tried to kill his two children, injuring them both in the neck, police said on Thursday.



Vijay Veer, the accused, often used to have a row with his 50-year-old wife over dowry, and after one such fight Thursday, he attacked her with an axe while she was asleep, they said.

According to police, another reason for frequent fights between the couple was Veer’s extramarital affairs and his wife’s confronting him about it.

He also didn’t like the fact that his wife was supported by their son and daughter, both aged 28 and 30, a senior police officer said.

The matter was reported Thursday around 6.30am by the daughter, a law graduate, who said her mother was attacked with an axe by her father.

When police reached the spot, they found Suman, the wife, lying on the bed in a pool of blood with multiple cuts to her neck and Vijay Veer there with an injured hand.

Her daughter and son too were found injured in the neck and forehead. They told police that their father had attacked them with an axe.

Police took the four of them to a hospital, where Suman was declared brought dead.

According to police, Suman had married Veer, originally from Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh, in 1992 and the couple soon after started living in Neb Sarai at his relative’s house.

When police checked his antecedents, they found Vijay Veer had been arrested in 2017 too for opening fire at his family during a row with his wife and wounding his son Shashank.