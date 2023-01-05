Woman gets ‘acid attack’ threat from neighbour

A 19-year-old woman has accused her neighbour in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar here of threatening her with “acid attack” if she did not marry him, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light on Sunday after the victim filed a complaint, they said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Yagvender Yadav Yadav (27), who runs a grocery shop with his father in the area, had threatened her that he will throw acid on her if she does not marry him, they said.

The accused and the victim are known to each other, police said. On Sunday, Yadav asked the victim to come along with him but when she refused, he threatened her by saying that he was carrying acid with him, police said. A case was registered against the accused under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Subsequently, after the victim’s statement was recorded by the magistrate, sections 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354D (stalking) were added to the FIR, the DCP said.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the DCP of the east district.

The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter along with the details of security provided to the woman. The panel has also sought an action-taken report in the matter by January 6.