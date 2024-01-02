Woman gang raped in Noida, three held

Noida: Three persons have been arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint at the parking lot of a mall in Sector 39 area, said police on Tuesday.



According to police, the three accused arrested have been identified as Rajkumar, Azad and Vikas, residents of Noida while the main accused Ravi Kana and Mehemi are absconding.

The victim in her complaint told police that she was looking for a job when on the evening of July 19, 23’, she was called to an office in Barola area of Noida by Raj Kumar and Mahemi for an interview.

“They told that Ravi is their boss and I should meet him. Believing in them, I agreed and they took me to a mall’s working in a car. Three men came to meet me there who were Ravi, Vikas and Azad and we sat together in car,” the woman said in her complaint.

“They had guns in their hands and Ravi raped me inside the car. He also made an obscene video and threatened to kill my family and post the video on the internet. I was so afraid that I didn’t report the matter to police,” the complaint further reads.

Even after this, when the accused did not stop blackmailing and harassing the victim, she complained about the matter to the police on December 30.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three persons in connection with the crime. “Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and an FIR has been registered against five persons. The main accused is absconding at the moment. Teams have been formed to nab him and Further investigations are underway,” said Harish Chander, DCP, Noida.