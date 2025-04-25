Woman found stabbed and burnt; ex-husband dies by suicide: Cops

NEW DELHI: In a disturbing incident on Wednesday, a woman was found murdered at her residence in East Delhi’s Patparganj, with her ex-husband—named as the prime suspect—later discovered dead by suicide in Noida.

The man was identified as Sandeep Kumar (42), a resident of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, while the woman was identified as 27-year-old Priyanka, wife of Arun, from Patparganj Village in East Delhi.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Priyanka, was discovered with multiple stab wounds and severe burn injuries in her

ground-floor residence.

Police received a PCR call at around 6:00 pm and dispatched a team from Pandav Nagar Police Station, led by PSI Aashish Tushir.

Upon arrival, officers found Priyanka’s charred body placed between two beds. Medical staff confirmed four stab wounds, one in the abdomen and three in the chest, before she was declared brought dead at LBS Hospital. Her body was subsequently transferred to the mortuary for further examination.

CCTV footage retrieved from nearby homes showed a man entering and exiting the premises around the time of the incident.

The victim’s current husband, Arun, identified the individual as Sandeep Kumar, Priyanka’s ex-husband.

Arun told police that Sandeep had previously been involved in a molestation case with Priyanka’s daughter and had been threatening her. Sandeep blamed Priyanka for his legal troubles and unemployment. An FIR was filed, and after an investigation, Sandeep was found dead after allegedly jumping from a Noida tower. Further inquiries are ongoing.