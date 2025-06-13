MillenniumPost
Woman found in suitcase identified, in-laws arrested

BY Dipika Kirola13 Jun 2025 12:45 AM IST

Ghaziabad: Police have identified the woman found dead in a suitcase near Behta Hajipur canal as Kavita (25), a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi. She was allegedly killed by her father-in-law Harveer Singh and brothers-in-law Sumit and Guddu following a domestic dispute.

The incident escalated after Kavita slapped Sumit during an argument, prompting him to strangle her while Harveer held her down. The body was stuffed in a suitcase and dumped near the canal.

CCTV footage showing the suspects on a motorcycle helped police trace and arrest them in Delhi. All three have confessed to the crime, according to DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Dipika Kirola

