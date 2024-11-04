Woman found hanging, family alleges murder

NEW DELHI: A dead body of a 25-year-old woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in her residence in northeast Suspicious Death of 25-Year-Old Woman in Delhi’s Nand Nagri Sparks Investigation; Autopsy Awaited Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pooja (25) daughter of Suresh, and the accused has been identified as Anar Singh (35) son of Guljari Lal, both residents of Nand Nagri, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the police received an emergency call from her brother, Mukesh Kumar, around 11 pm, claiming she had been murdered.

However, initial police investigations suggest that her death may have been caused by hanging, although an autopsy report is awaited to confirm the exact cause.

The deceased, Pooja, was residing in a live-in relationship with Anar Singh, an auto driver, at a residence located in Nand Nagri.

According to Mukesh Kumar, a street hawker and the complainant in the case, Pooja had been living with Singh for the past four months following the death of her husband, Dablu, from an illness.

Her 19-year-old younger brother, Golu, who lived with the couple, was the last person to see her alive. The incident reportedly occurred around 6 pm when Golu found Pooja hanging from a piece of cloth in the bathroom. Along with Singh, he rushed her to GTB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. A Medical Legal Certificate (MLC) was generated at the hospital, confirming her death and prompting the police to conduct an investigation.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Nand Nagri police station, along with crime scene and forensic teams, arrived at the residence to inspect the area.

Photographic evidence was gathered, and the bathroom, where Pooja was found, was carefully examined.

According to authorities, the initial inspection of her body revealed no external injuries, although there were faint ligature marks around her neck. The police noted that the marks could be consistent with hanging, but further confirmation is required from the autopsy report.

In light of the conflicting accounts with the emergency call suggesting murder and the initial evidence pointing to hanging the police have reserved judgment until the autopsy provides conclusive details.

No arrests have been made yet, as the case is still being treated as undetermined. However, investigators are expected to file charges in accordance with the autopsy results.