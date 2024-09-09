Woman found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’, husband arrested

New Delhi: A 37-year-old husband was arrested by the Delhi Police after his 27-year-old wife was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in North Delhi’s Wazirabad on Thursday morning.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Wazirabad Police Station. The deceased was identified as Parul Tiwari (27). According to the Police reports, they received the information at 8:37 am, regarding the incident at Gali No. 14, near Tent Wali Dukan.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the deceased on the ground floor of her home, with her two young daughters, aged 4.5 and 2.5 years, present at the scene. Sub-Inspector Sanjeet, along with senior officers, immediately responded to the call. The crime scene was inspected and documented by a forensic team and a crime investigation unit, while the body was subsequently shifted to the Sabji Mandi Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

According to initial reports, Parul Tiwari’s husband, Ved Prakash Tiwari, was absent from the scene when police arrived.

As a result, the authorities initiated proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, launching a full investigation. Statements from family members and relatives are currently being recorded as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Later in the day, police registered a murder case under Section 103 BNS, based on the gathered evidence and the statements of those involved. Following the completion of the post-mortem, Ved Prakash Tiwari, the husband of the deceased, was arrested in connection with the crime. According to police sources, the motive behind the murder is suspected to be an extramarital affair involving the victim.