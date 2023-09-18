Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Khajuri Khas

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has found the body of a woman in mysterious circumstances in her residence at Pakki Khajuri Khas.



The police received the information over a distress PCR call at Khajuri Khas police station on September 17 and the team of Delhi police rushed to the location.

The victim was identified as Draupadi, (35), mother of a 15-year-old daughter who made the grim discovery.

According to the police, the victim’s lifeless body was found concealed beneath a bed, lying face down.

The room bore witness to a horrifying scene, with blood stains strewn across its confines. The primary individual under suspicion in this incident is Sunil, the victim’s husband, who is currently missing. During the course of the investigation, this was revealed that Sunil had been conspicuously absent since September 16, 2023, after locking the door to their shared room.

This sudden disappearance has raised suspicions, as neighbours and acquaintances said that Sunil and Draupadi frequently engaged in heated altercations.

The last time Draupadi was seen alive was around 12:30 noon on September 16, as confirmed by her daughter. The room remained locked until the landlord, accompanied by others, gained entry, only to make the gruesome discovery of Draupadi’s lifeless body.

The post-mortem examination revealed that Draupadi had sustained injuries to her forehead, and a chunni was tightly wound around her neck, hinting at a possible struggle or strangulation.

Intriguingly, Draupadi’s past marital history adds a layer of complexity to the case. Her first marriage was to one Jyotish Yadav, with whom she had three sons and one daughter. Currently, the sons are residing with Jyotish Yadav in Madhepura, Bihar.



Draupadi’s second husband, Sunil, with whom she had been living for the past seven years, reportedly did not have any children together. Recent developments suggest that Sunil harbored suspicions of Draupadi having an extramarital affair, leading to frequent and intense arguments between the couple.

As the investigation unfolds, efforts are underway to locate Sunil, who is now the prime suspect in the murder case. Sunil, who worked as a mason, is currently absconding, adding to the intrigue surrounding this tragic incident.

The Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned to solve this chilling case and bring justice to Draupadi, while the community in Khajuri Khas remains in shock over the gruesome discovery that unfolded in their midst.