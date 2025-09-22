Woman found dead, suspected suicide: Police

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Sunday. Police received a PCR call on September 17 reporting a suspected suicide at Rajbir Colony in Gharoli Extension.

A team rushed to the scene and found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree inside a locked room.

“The door was forcibly opened, and she was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” a senior officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandani Devi from Motihari, Bihar, a mother of three.

Police said prima facie it appears to be suicide, and investigations are ongoing. pti