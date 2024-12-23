Woman found dead, police suspect suicide

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Khirki Village, south Delhi, police said on Sunday. She was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre around 1:30 pm on Saturday. Identified as a native of Bihar, she had married Sandeep, a Delhi resident, in September 2023, with the consent of his first wife. The couple welcomed a baby girl five months ago. Police said Sandeep returned home on Saturday afternoon to find his wife unresponsive. A ligature material, mobile phone, and a suspected suicide note were recovered.

A case has been filed, with forensic analysis ongoing.