Woman found dead in under-construction building in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman was found dead in an under-construction building in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Saturday, police said.



Responding to a PCR call, the police found the blood-covered body in the building at Sonia Vihar’s 3rd Pushta. Sonia Vihar resident Meena Giri’s body was found with blood on the head and the face. Giri and her husband Kripa Shankar, who works as a daily wage worker, hailed from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The couple had three children. He said Giri had been missing since 7 pm on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

It seems that the victim was strangulated and hit on the head with a brick. The post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.

The suspect has been identified as Manjesh Kumar (30), a resident of Sonia Vihar. Kumar, who is absconding, is a labourer and was working at the spot where the body was found, the police said.

A case is being registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are being made to nab him, the police said.