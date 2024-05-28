Woman found dead in Noida flat, IRS officer arrested

NOIDA: A 35-year old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a woman in a high-rise residential society of Noida on Saturday afternoon.



According to police, Saurabh Meena, deputy commissioner in income tax department was arrested on Monday by Noida police.

The deceased woman, Shilpa Gautam (36), a Human Resource official at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was found hanging from a rope made of cloth at her apartment situated in Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 of Noida.

Her family has blamed Saurabh for the suicide claiming of deceit and physical abuse, claiming that Meena had promised to marry her but failed to fulfill the

promise, leading to frequent arguments.

Police said that Meena and Gautam, who met on a dating app, had been in a relationship for the past three years. Both of them were residing in the Noida apartment.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a case was registered, and the accused officer was arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody.

According to Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida, police received the information regarding the suicide of a woman in the Lotus Boulevard Society of the Noida Sector 100.

“On Sunday, the family registered a complaint against her partner with whom she was residing in the flat. The accused has been apprehended by the police and a case has been registered with the IPC sections against him. The accused has been sent to custody and further investigation is carried out,” said Mishra.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.