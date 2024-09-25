Woman finds hidden cameras in rented home

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old physically challenged competitive exam aspirant after a young woman living alone discovered hidden cameras in her apartment in a disturbing case from East Delhi’s Shakarpur area.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shakarpur Police Station. The accused was identified as Karan (30) resident of Shakarpur, Delhi. According to the police, the victim also a competitive exam aspirant, stumbled upon the alarming surveillance after noticing suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account. Upon further investigation, she uncovered spy cameras concealed within the bulb holders of her bathroom and bedroom.

The incident came to light when the victim noticed her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown device.

After receiving advice, she checked for linked devices and immediately logged out of the unauthorised connection. This discovery made her wary, prompting her to search her apartment for surveillance equipment. To her horror, she found a camera hidden in the bathroom’s light fixture.

She contacted the police, and a team led by Sub-Inspector Rakesh from Shakarpur Police Station conducted a thorough search, which led to the discovery of another camera in her bedroom. During the investigation, the victim revealed that she often trusted her house keys with her landlord’s son, Karan, who lives in the same building. The accused Karan admitted during interrogation that he installed the cameras three months earlier when the victim had left for her hometown.