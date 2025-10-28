Woman, fiancé held for strangling insurance agent & dumping body

Faridabad: Police on Monday arrested a woman and her fiancé for allegedly killing an insurance agent and dumping his body in a drain here.

The victim, Chander, was a resident of Delhi’s East Vinod Nagar and had been blackmailing the woman to not marry her fiancé, police said.

Chander’s body was found in a drain on Sunday morning, with his motorcycle parked nearby.

An FIR into the matter was lodged at Palla Police Station at the complaint of Chander’s brother, Madan Gopal.

After investigation, the police arrested Laxmi, 29, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Mithapur, and her fiancé, Keshav, 26, a resident of Santosh Nagar in northeast Delhi’s Burari. Both confessed to the murder. According to the police, Chander had known Laxmi for about five years.

After she got engaged to Keshav, he allegedly started blackmailing her to not marry him. Harassed by the blackmail, Laxmi and Keshav hatched a plan to kill Chander.

“On October 25, Laxmi called Chander to Mithapur and took him on a motorcycle to a deserted place towards Etmadpur, where Keshav, along with his two friends, strangled Chander with a rope and hit him on the head. Then, they threw his body in the drain to destroy the evidence,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

Raids are being made to nab the other two people involved.