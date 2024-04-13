Woman duped of Rs 19 lakh on pretext of WFH opportunities

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 19.23 lakh in Dwarka here, on the pretext of providing work from home, police said on Friday.



According to the FIR registered by the complainant, she received a message on September 18 last year, on a social networking site, offering part-time work-from-home opportunities and asking her to join a telegram group.

On the first day, she paid Rs 5,000 to the accused and received Rs 5,600 in return after completing her tasks, the FIR read.

On the next day, the victim invested more money but the accused told her that she must complete all the tasks before she could withdraw the amount, the FIR read.

“When I asked for a withdrawal, they started telling me that I have to complete all the tasks first, or the total amount will be lost. Due to fear, I kept on completing the tasks. I borrowed Rs 7 lakh as a loan and arranged Rs 6 lakh from friends,” the complainant told the police.

After completing the tasks, the accused allegedly asked her to pay Rs 14 lakh to withdraw the amount, the victim said.

“By that time, I understood the entire matter and filed a police complaint,” read the FIR.

A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), police said.

“Teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused,” a senior police

officer said. With agency inputs