Woman drugged & raped by man: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old driver is under investigation by the Delhi Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 55-year-old woman in Safdarjung Enclave, South West Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident came to light on Monday, when a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station.

Following the call, the complainant was provided counselling, and her statement was officially recorded. In her statement, the woman recounted her encounter with the

accused, Sunil (35).

According to the complainant, she first met Sunil on January 1, at the Sai Baba Mandir in Lodhi Road. During their initial meeting, Sunil offered her a ride in his vehicle.

He introduced himself as a driver working at the CGO Complex and mentioned that he was new to Delhi. Sunil requested her assistance in finding a flat in the city, and they exchanged phone numbers. Over the next several months, they kept in contact through phone calls, developing an acquaintance.

The woman alleged that on June 20, Sunil called her to meet in Safdarjung, where he offered her a drink. After consuming it, she claimed to have lost consciousness and later awoke in a room at the Gold Leaf hotel, where Sunil allegedly sexually assaulted her. Distressed, she did not report the incident immediately but approached the police on Monday.

Based on her statement, the Safdarjung Enclave police registered a rape case under Section 376 of the BNS. The investigation is in its early stages, and Sunil has not yet been apprehended. Police are collecting evidence by reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing potential witnesses, and coordinating with the Gold Leaf hotel for details.