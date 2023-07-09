Woman dies in ceiling collapse in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A 58-year-old woman died coming under the debris of a ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat that collapsed Saturday morning apparently due to heavy rain, police said.

According to the fire department, the quarter was located in a dilapidated building in Karol Bagh on the DB Gupta Road. The building is an object of a legal battle between the residents and the college authority.

Police said the victim was Ranjeet Kaur, who was salvaging some items after a portion of the ceiling collapsed but came under the debris after the rest of it came crashing down.

The fire department got the information about the collapse at 3.47 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The woman’s husband and son escaped collapse, which police attributed to heavy rain the city witnessed.