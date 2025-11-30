Woman dies, five injured in car accident on Narela–Bawana Rd

New Delhi: A woman died and five others were injured after a Fronx car rammed into a roadside tree on the Narela–Bawana Road near Ghoga Crossing early Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Narela Industrial Area

Police Station.

According to officers, the crash occurred around 5:14 am on 30 November, when a passer-by, identified as Sanjeev, reported that a vehicle had collided with a tree and several occupants were critically injured.

All the victims were taken to Saroj Hospital in Pitampura, where one passenger, identified as Jyoti, was declared

brought dead.

The injured include Prashant (22), a resident of Kharkhoda in Sonepat; Amit (24) of Mansa Apartments in Narela; and a 21-year-old woman, Amit’s wife, also from Mansa Apartments.

A six-month-old girl, Amit’s daughter, was among those hurt, along with another 22-year-old woman whose address is yet to be confirmed.

All the injured are receiving treatment, and their condition is being monitored,

officials said.

Investigators who inspected the site shortly after the call found the vehicle severely damaged, indicating a high-impact collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with police examining whether speeding, driver negligence or any other factor contributed.

Statements from survivors will be recorded once they are medically fit.

The body of Jyoti (21), a resident of Halalpur village in Kundli, Sonepat, has been shifted to BJRM Hospital, where it has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings and registered a case.

Authorities said further action will follow forensic findings and medical reports, while efforts continue to contact the families of all victims. The investigation

remains ongoing.