Woman dies after slipping from wet balcony in GGM

GURUGRAM: A 59-year-old woman died after falling from the balcony of the third floor of her house here, police said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the incident occurred on Monday morning when the balcony was wet due to rain. Meenu Singh slipped and fell, they added. Her husband, GR Singh and son, Jitendra Kumar, took her to a private hospital in a seriously injured condition, where she died during treatment. “During investigation, it was found that the woman slipped and fell from the balcony. Statements of the family members have been recorded. We handed over the body to the kin after postmortem”, said ASI Kumar.