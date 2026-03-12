Woman dies after fall from 13th floor

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old woman pursuing an MBA from a private college in Punjab allegedly died after jumping from the 13th floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida West, police said on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The incident took place at Gaur Saundaryam Society in the Bisrakh police station area. The woman, who was studying in Mohali, had recently returned home to spend the Holi holidays with her parents.

According to police, she allegedly jumped from the balcony or corridor of the 13th floor during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while her parents were asleep inside the flat. A security guard on duty spotted her lying in a pool of blood in the society premises and alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112.

Police teams reached the spot and later identified the woman after showing her photograph to residents of the society. Officials said a stool and a pair of slippers were found in the corridor near the flat on the 13th floor, indicating that she may have stepped out before the incident. Her mobile phone was recovered from inside the house and has been seized for investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Pawan Kumar said the woman was reportedly under depression after the end of a friendship. When officers contacted her college administration in Mohali, they were informed that she had earlier attempted suicide twice on campus and was later sent back home.

Family members told police that the evening before the incident appeared normal and the family had dinner together before going to sleep. They learnt about the tragedy only after being informed by the security guards the next morning.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. She is survived by her parents and a brother who works in Gurugram.