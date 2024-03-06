Woman dies after being set ablaze by husband

New Delhi: A woman succumbed to injuries after allegedly being set on fire by her husband on Monday at Begumpur.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Begumpur Police Station.

According to the Police, a distress call was made to the Begumpur police station, alerting them to a fire at a residential property with individuals reportedly trapped inside.

Upon arrival, the police found the residence’s main gate locked from the inside, complicating rescue efforts.

The fire brigade was swift to respond, extinguishing the flames and allowing entry into the house. Inside, a critical scene unfolded as responders discovered a woman with severe burns, unresponsive to attempts at revival.

She was rushed to the hospital but tragically pronounced dead upon arrival.

The identity of the woman has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Her body was transferred to the mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to further investigate the circumstances leading to her death.

Further developments arose when another call directed police to a different hospital where an injured man, identified as the husband of the deceased, was admitted along with his two daughters.

One of the daughters revealed to the police a distressing account of the events leading up to the tragic incident.

She reported that her parents had a heated argument the night before, culminating in her father dousing her mother with kerosene and setting her ablaze.

Based on the preliminary investigation and the testimony provided by the daughter, the police have registered a case against the husband under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to murder.

The husband’s condition and the specifics of his injuries have not been disclosed at this time.