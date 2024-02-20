Woman delivers healthy baby despite spinal TB & paralysis

New Delhi: Fortis Shalimar Bagh witnessed a remarkable recovery of a 28-year-old pregnant woman who overcame spinal tuberculosis and paralysis, and delivered a healthy baby after seven months of paralysis.



The patient, initially dismissing back pain as pregnancy-related, was later diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis and experienced complete paralysis of both legs.

Under the care of a team led by Dr Sonal Gupta, Director & HOD Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, the patient underwent a series of surgeries and treatments, navigating the complexities of her pregnancy.

Despite challenges, including spinal cord swelling and unstable spine, the patient’s determination, coupled with expert medical intervention, led to a full recovery, marking a rare and remarkable feat in medical history.

The patient’s journey began with urgent surgery to alleviate spinal cord compression, with special considerations made to ensure the safety of both mother and baby during the procedure.

Despite the limitations imposed by the pregnancy, surgeons successfully stabilized the spine using temporary wire fixation. Following the delivery of a healthy baby via C-section, further surgery was required to remove tuberculosis tissue and stabilise the spine with the placement of a cage and screws.

Despite setbacks, including ongoing spinal cord swelling, the patient persisted with physiotherapy and tuberculosis treatment, eventually regaining mobility after an 18-month course of treatment.