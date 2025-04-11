Woman delivers baby in car as emergency vehicle escorts her to hosp

GURUGRAM: A woman gave birth in a car while being escorted to the hospital by Gurugram police’s emergency response vehicle (ERV), authorities reported on Thursday. The mother and child are safe.

On Wednesday at around 9:30 am, a car approached a police team at Daulatabad Chowk, seeking directions to the nearest hospital. Inside, they found Sonu (24), in severe pain, along with her family.

The police decided to escort them, with Exempt Head Constable (EHC) Surendra and Constable Jai Bhagwan leading the way in the ERV.

During the journey, Sonu unexpectedly delivered the baby. The police immediately contacted hospital staff, ensuring the mother and newborn were admitted and cared for. Doctors confirmed both are healthy.

Sonu and her family, who work as labourers, thanked the police for their timely assistance.