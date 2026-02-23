Woman, daughter murdered; bodies stuffed in bed box

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered at their home in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, with police identifying a neighbour as the prime suspect and launching raids to arrest him.



A PCR call was received around 10.30 pm on Friday about two bodies at a house in Aali Vihar. Police found the bodies concealed in the box storage of a bed. The victims, identified as Jyoti (35) and her daughter, were taken to AIIMS, where they were declared dead.

While initial examination showed no external injuries, a post-mortem on Saturday indicated death due to strangulation and smothering. The final report is awaited.

Following preliminary enquiry, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant living in the same building and said to be a nephew of the family, was named as the prime suspect. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS. Police is tracing him.