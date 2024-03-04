Woman constable nabs 2 men for assaulting lawyer in Hauz Khas

A woman constable has arrested two men, including a naik in the Army, for allegedly assaulting a lawyer and ramming their vehicle into his car in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh (29) and Deepak (34), residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

On Friday, a man informed police that he was involved in a road accident and was assaulted by two men.

Police rushed to the spot in Hauz Khas village and found the caller, Karmnaya Singh (24). Singh, a lawyer, told police that he was coming from his office and as his car reached near the Jagannath temple, another vehicle overtook it and hit it, a senior police officer said.

Two men came out of the car, assaulted him and fled towards Hauz Khas village, Singh told police.

Ravinder, the driver of the offending vehicle who was in an inebriated condition, even took out a gun and waved it in the air while fleeing, the officer said, adding that constable Vanarulati nabbed the accused.

Ravinder works at a restaurant in Agra, while Deepak is a naik in the Army, police said.