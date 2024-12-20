Woman caught with heroin in Shahdara

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old woman, Pinki, and seized 315 grams of heroin from her possession during a raid in Khera village, Shahdara, on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Pinki, who was reportedly selling heroin in the area. During questioning, she revealed that her late husband, involved in similar illegal activities, had been selling heroin and liquor before his murder in 2020. Following his death, Pinki continued

the illegal trade.