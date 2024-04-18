Woman, brother found dead, both killed with screwdriver

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly used a screwdriver to stab his wife and her brother to death in their home in the Shakarpur area of east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) east Delhi, Apoorva Gupta, the victims of this tragic incident were identified as Kamlesh Holkar, a 30-year-old school teacher, and her brother Ram Pratap Singh (17).

Reports indicate that they were allegedly attacked with a screwdriver, marking a gruesome and brutal end to their lives. Initial investigations suggest that domestic discord may have been a contributing factor, with Kamlesh’s husband, Shriyansh Kumar (33), being implicated in the altercation. However, Shriyansh returned to his house several hours after the incident and joined the investigation.

A police officer said that initial investigations suggest that Holkar and her husband, Shreyansh Kumar Pal, got into an argument on Tuesday night following which he fatally stabbed her and Singh. The discovery of a screwdriver near the crime scene adds a chilling detail to the unfolding tragedy, further underscoring the brutality of the act, DCP added.

Kamlesh Holkar was recognised for her dedication to education in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. She had been celebrating her nephew’s birthday with her family when the tragic events occurred. Ram Pratap Singh had travelled from Mathura to join in the festivities, completely unaware of the impending disaster that would befall them, DCP East mentioned.

He added that although Pal was missing in the morning, he later joined the probe and was subsequently arrested. “He is being interrogated,” the officer said.

DCP Gupta said the bodies were discovered by Holkar’s father-in-law Rambir Singh, who lives on the ground floor of the building with his wife and had gone to the second floor to wake them up in the morning. He then informed the police, which reached the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem.

The couple’s son was also present at the flat and he is fine, the officer said.

He added that Pal is an engineer but is currently unemployed. His father retired from the Indian Air Force and his mother works in Delhi’s power department.

Pal’s younger brother lives on the first floor of the same building with his wife and children, the officer said. Statements of all the family members are being taken and investigations are underway, he said.

In the wake of this senseless violence, authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack.