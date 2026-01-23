Woman booked for kidney donation scam

gurugram: A woman and her associates have been charged with cyber fraud for allegedly luring people with the promise of Rs 3 crore in exchange for donating kidneys in the name of Medanta–The Medicity Hospital, police said.



The main accused, Priya Santosh, allegedly posed as a doctor from Medanta and contacted potential victims through social media, WhatsApp groups and a fake website bearing the hospital’s name and logo. She is accused of offering Rs 3 crore for kidney donations and using a fabricated staff ID to gain credibility.

An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on the complaint of Dr Sanjay Durani, Medanta’s medical superintendent, who said the hospital had no link to the website or the accused. The fraud came to light after a woman, Pratiksha Pujari, was allegedly duped into paying Rs 8,000 as a registration fee and later asked for another Rs 10,000.

Hospital officials confirmed that no such doctor exists and the ID details were fake. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act and launched an investigation.