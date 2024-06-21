Woman befriended victim via fake social media profile

NEW DELHI: The woman accompanying the man who was shot dead in a food outlet in west Delhi allegedly befriended him using a fake social media handle, police said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Aman Joon, 26, was killed when he was seated with the woman inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden’s J Block.

In a CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is also wanted in an extortion case linked to gangster Himashu Bhau, is seen to be showing something to the slain man on a phone when two shooters sprayed him with bullets, firing at least 38 bullets.

She is suspected to have reeled him in to meet him at Rajouri Garden’s Burger King where the man was killed. Police said she had earlier asked to meet in the north campus area but when Joon said he did not want to that far, they decided on Rajouri Garden.

The killing is being seen as a part of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Fugitive Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is a close aide of Bawana, took responsibility for the killing in a social media post, saying his gang had avenged the killing of Bawana’s cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020. Joon is believed to have passed on information regarding Shakti Singh’s whereabouts to Pradhan, police have said.

The CCTV footage of the food outlet that surfaced on social media on Thursday showed the two shooters sitting behind Joon who was speaking to the woman. She was showing something on the phone to Joon when the shooters opened fire, the 14-second video showed.

Others at the food joint ran helter-skelter when the firing began. Joon also tried to escape and ran towards the counter but the duo chased him and pumped multiple bullets into him. According to the FIR, at least 38 bullets were fired by the two shooters. The woman is suspected to have escaped with Joon’s mobile phone.

Joon had video-called his friend outside to show him the woman, revealed a police officer.

The woman, using a fake social media handle, befriended Joon, who is now a key suspect. Originally from Rohtak, Haryana, she faces criminal charges, including an alleged extortion attempt involving a prominent sweetshop owner, possibly linked to Himashu Bhau.

Police teams have visited her residences in Rohtak and Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, where she used a fake Aadhar card for accommodation.

She is a psychology graduate with a good academic record. Police have also identified two

shooters previously involved in a murder in Sonipat’s Murthal, allegedly orchestrated by Himanshu Bhau.