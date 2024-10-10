Woman attacked with sharp object

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman sustained injuries after she was allegedly attacked with sharp object by two people in Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received at 8.22 pm on Wednesday where the caller stated that his wife was stabbed by two people and she was taken to Ansari Hospital, said a senior police officer, adding that the victim was later shifted to the DDU hospital for treatment.

During inquiry, the victim stated that two people injured her with some sharp object and asked her to withdraw a case filed by her against a relative. When she refused, they inflicted injury on her hand and back, the officer said. She further revealed that she knows both the accused by face but does not know their name and address. She received lacerated superficial cut on left hand, police said.