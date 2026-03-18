Woman assaulted, gold bangle snatched in daylight robbery

New Delhi:A woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of her gold bangle by four motorcycle-borne men in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

The incident occurred around 7.15 am when the victim, Kanika Mehta, had dropped her daughter at a school bus stop and was about to leave on her scooter. Four men on two stolen motorcycles, wearing helmets, surrounded her.

Police said one accused struck her with a blunt object while another brandished a firearm before snatching her bangle. The woman sustained minor injuries. The accused allegedly fired in the air while fleeing. A case has been registered, and teams are analysing CCTV footage to

identify and trace them.