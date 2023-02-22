Woman apprehended for posting morphed pics on social media

New Delhi: The Cyber police team of North Delhi apprehended a 19-year-old girl for making a fake Instagram profile and sending obscene pictures and messages to her friend’s sister along with other relatives to take revenge, the cops said on Tuesday. Accused Suman (name changed) is a resident of Delhi’s Inderlok area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the complaint was received from a woman who alleged that some unknown person had morphed and created her obscene pictures with her brother and posted these pictures on Instagram through fake ids.

Obscene and improper messages along with the mobile number of the complainant’s brother was also circulated on a public platform to harass and defame the siblings. The relatives of the complainant had also been receiving such messages through different fake social media profiles. Later, based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Cyber North police station and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, details of alleged Instagram profiles were obtained which included IP addresses and mobile numbers used for the registration of these profiles. Further details of these IP addresses were also obtained from concerned telecom service operators. The technical analysis of these details coupled with on-ground verification revealed that the mobile number was registered in the name of the mother of the alleged person. Initially, her mother feigned ignorance about the suspected mobile number being used in her name but later after a confrontation with material evidence collected during the investigation, it was established that her teenage daughter had been using the mobile phone, SIM card and IMEI number, Kalsi confirmed.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that a boy has been residing in her locality at Inderlok and both were very good friends. However, due to some unknown reasons, the boy maligned her character in the locality. Therefore, in order to take revenge, she created a fake id on Instagram and morphed obscene photos of the boy with his sister and made inappropriate comments to defame his family. Apart from the above id, she had also created and deleted many other ids. From these ids, she also sent messages to her own Instagram id to avoid suspicion, Kalsi added.