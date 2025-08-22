Woman alleges dowry torture, says husband taunted her ‘for not looking like Nora Fatehi’

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old woman from Muradnagar has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of harassment, dowry demands, and forcing her to undergo a miscarriage. Police said an FIR has been registered at the women’s police station and an investigation is underway.

The woman, who married in March this year, alleged that her husband, a 28-year-old physical education teacher from Meerut, repeatedly humiliated her over her appearance. She claimed that he often compared her to Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and insisted she should match her physique. In her complaint, she stated that her husband forced her to spend nearly three hours a day at the gym and restricted her diet, refusing to let her eat whenever she skipped workouts.

She further alleged that despite her family gifting a Mahindra Scorpio, jewellery, cash, and spending Rs 75 lakh on the wedding, she was continuously harassed for additional dowry. “He would taunt me every day, saying his life was ruined because he could have married someone who looked like Nora Fatehi,” she alleged.

The complaint also includes a serious accusation of a forced miscarriage. The woman said that two months ago, after discovering she was pregnant, her husband allegedly gave her a pill without informing her of its purpose. “I later searched online and realised it was an abortion pill. Soon after, my health deteriorated. When I was admitted to hospital, doctors confirmed a miscarriage,” she told police.

She added that at the end of July her in-laws refused to let her return to their home, after which she finally approached police for help.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal said an FIR has been lodged against the husband and his parents under sections relating to dowry harassment, intentional humiliation, and abortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The investigation is underway and all allegations are being verified,” he added.