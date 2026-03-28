Woman, accomplice held for orchestrating husband’s stabbing

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman and her accomplice have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly conspiring to stab her husband and fabricating a false story to mislead investigators in Patel Nagar.



Police said the case came to light on March 24 after a PCR call and information from RML Hospital about a man admitted with multiple stab injuries. The victim remains under treatment and was declared unfit for statement. The accused were identified as Laxmi (24), the victim’s wife, and Karan (22) of Baljeet Nagar. Initially, Laxmi told police that her husband had been attacked by unidentified persons in a nearby park.

However, CCTV footage analysis revealed inconsistencies in her account. Sustained interrogation led to the disclosure that she had allegedly conspired with Karan, an acquaintance of two to three years, to attack her husband.

Police said marital disputes and financial issues were the motive. On the day of the incident, Laxmi allegedly called Karan to her residence, where he stabbed the victim multiple times

following a confrontation. Karan was nabbed on March 25 from near Shadipur Flyover, and Laxmi was later arrested. The knife used in the crime has been recovered.