Woman, 37, raped by her neighbour in farmhouse

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old neighbour for allegedly sexually assaulting a 37-year-old caretaker. According to the police, the arrest took place on April 24, following a report filed by a woman who works as a caretaker at a local farmhouse.

The victim, originally from Bihar, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a neighbor during the early hours of April 21. According to the complainant, the incident occurred between 2:00 and 2:30 am while she and her 11-year-old daughter were asleep in the verandah of the farmhouse.

The accused allegedly entered the premises by scaling a wall and forcibly restrained both the woman and her child. He then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene the same way he had entered.

The victim promptly reported the crime to the Swaroop Nagar Police Station on April 24. She was taken for a medical examination at BJRM Hospital in Jahangir Puri, and based on her statement, an FIR was registered under sections 115(2), 333, 351, and 64(1) of the BNS. The case was handed over to Woman Sub-Inspector Sheetal, who immediately launched an investigation.

Within two hours of the FIR being registered, the accused, also a resident of the Swaroop Nagar area with a permanent address in Bihar, was identified and arrested. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence and ensure a watertight case. Authorities praised the prompt action and coordinated efforts of the investigation team, which led to the quick arrest of the accused.

The Delhi Police emphasised their commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens and reiterated their zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against women. Police has strongly urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or potential threats to safety.

They have assured the public that every complaint will be taken seriously and met with swift, decisive action. The force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all individuals and maintaining a safe environment across the city.