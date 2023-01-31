Woman, 34, shot dead on busy road in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: A 34-year-old married woman was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area Monday night, police said on



Tuesday.

The incident took place at 7:30 pm on Monday on a busy street near Meera Bagh red light, cops said.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti (34), a resident of Delhi. She worked in the delivery unit of an e-commerce website whose office is located near Udyog Nagar metro station, they added.

According to police, Jyoti was returning home on her scooty when unidentified assailants opened fire on her and fled with her scooty. She received a bullet injury in her abdomen. The assailants had shot at her from a

close range.

“We received a PCR call regarding the incident. A police team rushed to the spot where it was learnt that a passerby immediately shifted her to nearby Sehgal Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during initial treatment,” said a senior police official. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

“We have registered a case of murder at Paschim Vihar West police station. Several teams have been constituted to identify the assailant. Prima facie, it appears that the murder has been executed by one person. We are suspecting a relationship angle behind the murder or if it is a case of personal enmity. We are scanning CCTV footage of the area along with other evidence,” the official

further said.

The woman is survived by her husband, who works in plastic scrap and three children, including the eldest who is 17 years old. We are also tracing the Scotty she was riding as it was not found at the crime scene,” the police added.