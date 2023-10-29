Woman, 24, shot dead inside her house in Jaitpur over love affair

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a man in front of her brother and mother inside her house in the southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area, police said on Saturday.



The assailant on Friday night pumped four bullets into the woman, Pooja Yadav, killing her on the spot, police said.

The attacker, identified as Rocky from Haryana’s Faridabad, has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Rocky disapproved of Yadav’s “illicit” relationship with his elder brother, Krishna Pradhan, a real estate dealer, and decided to kill her.

“Rocky told us that his elder brother was already married with four children. Because of his relationship with Yadav, his sister-in-law and mother would often fight with Pradhan. This led him to kill Yadav,” said a police officer.

Yadav worked at Pradhan’s office in Basantpur Village of Faridabad and lived with her parents and younger brother in Jaitpur Extention’s Ekta Vihar locality.

She had done a beauty parlour course and had left her job at Pradhan’s office seven months ago due to objections to her relationship with him by his family members.

“She was playing with kids outside her house before she was attacked by a person who came on a motorcycle. I was in the house with my mother. As soon as Pooja entered the house, the man opened fire at her,” Yadav’s brother

Manoj said.