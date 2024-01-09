Woman, 2-yr-old son killed in road mishap

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died after they were hit by a motorcycle near the Madipur Metro Station here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Seema and her son Daksh, they said, adding that the rider of a two-wheeler, Prashant Srivastava (32), was also injured in the incident.

“A PCR call was received at 6.45 pm on Monday regarding a fatal accident near the Madipur metro station. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they found a motorcycle near the spot of the accident and subsequently, were informed about three medicolegal cases by the Maharaja Agrasen hospital.

“Seema and her son Daksh were declared brought dead, while Srivastava was found injured at the hospital. We got to know that a speeding motorcycle first hit the motorcycle of Srivastava and then hit Seema, who was crossing the road with her son,” the officer said.

The offending vehicle and its owner have been identified and an FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, police said.