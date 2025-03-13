Woman, 2 daughters found dead inside room in Badarpur: Police

New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi’s Molarband, with initial investigations suggesting suicide due to financial distress, police said on Wednesday. The decomposed bodies were found after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the residence, a police officer said.

Police received a PCR call from Molarband, with the caller informing that a strong odour was coming from House Number 43 on the second floor in street number 16, where the mother and daughter resided, he said. Responding immediately, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer, Badarpur rushed to the spot and found the bodies of -- Pooja (42), her elder daughter (18), and her younger daughter, aged around 8-9 years --, he added.

The three had white foam coming out of their mouths, suggesting the consumption of a poisonous substance, a senior police officer said.

Initial observations suggest that the bodies were around four to five days old. Preliminary investigations suggest financial distress as a possible reason behind the alleged suicide, he said.

Locals said the family had not paid rent for two months, possibly influencing their suspected suicide. Forensic experts examined the scene, and postmortems will confirm the cause of death. Police are investigating all angles, including financial difficulties.