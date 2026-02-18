Woman, 2 aides nabbed for extorting traffic cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged woman kingpin and two associates of an extortion syndicate accused of targeting traffic personnel.



Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch registered an FIR on January 19, 2025, under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at its police station, following a complaint by a Delhi Traffic Police official. The complainant alleged he was extorted of Rs 1.20 lakh after being threatened with the circulation of a doctored video purportedly showing misconduct. Sections 61 and 238 of the BNS

were later added.

On February 10, a team of the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell led by Inspector Arun Sindhu, under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal, apprehended the three accused. They were identified as a woman from Samalkha, Haryana; Sachin (35), also from Samalkha; and Aamir Chaudhary alias Sikander, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

Police said the woman was previously linked to a similar syndicate allegedly run by Ashok Kumar alias Babli of Rohini, who died in December 2025. The accused allegedly used hidden cameras to record traffic officials during challan proceedings, edited the footage to depict misconduct and made extortion calls. Mobile phones used in the crime have been seized.